A look at performances of Indian international stars in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

New Delhi [India], November 8 : The latest edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy concluded with Punjab securing their maiden title by defeating Baroda in the final on Monday by 20 runs.

This top-level T20 tournament in the Indian domestic cricket calendar serves as an opportunity for many youngsters to present their case as potential candidates for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Also, some international-level stars play in this tournament to improve on their form, provide youngsters with their experience and earn their way back into the team.

Let us look at the performances of many youngsters and veterans who have played in the 2023 edition of the tournament:

-Tilak Varma

He played seven matches for Hyderabad and scored 288 runs at an average of 96.00 and a strike rate of over 143, with one century and one fifty. His best score is 121* against Baroda.

-Rinku Singh

Perhaps Uttar Pradesh's best batter in the tournament. In seven matches, he scored 256 runs at an average of 85.33 and a strike rate of over 170, with three half-centuries and best score of 77*. He often provided fine finishing touches to the innings and took his team to the quarterfinals.

-Yashasvi Jaiswal

In Mumbai's run to QFs, Jaiswal had a solid outing as well. In eight matches, he scored 242 runs at an average of 34.57, with a strike rate of over 145. Jaiswal scored two half-centuries, with best score of 51.

-Ruturaj Gaikwad

In six matches for Maharashtra, Ruturaj scored 244 runs at an average of 61.00 and a strike rate of 174.28, with one century and fifty. His best score was 102*.

-Krunal Pandya

The all-rounder took Baroda to the finals with his brilliant performances. In 10 matches, he scored 323 runs at an average of 64.60, with three half-centuries and best score of 64*. Pandya also took a total of seven wickets.

-Ajinkya Rahane

The Mumbai and Indian middle-order veteran had a forgettable SMAT 2023, scoring 175 runs in seven innings at an average of 35.00 and a strike rate of over 123, with one fifty and a best score of 76*.

-Sanju Samson

This wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala also had a largely unremarkable SMAT 2023. In six innings, he scored 138 runs at an average of just above 27, with two fifties and best score of 55*.

-Venkatesh Iyer

The pace-bowling all-rounder from Madhya Pradesh scored 122 runs at an average of 61.00, with a strike rate of 129 and best score of 43*. He finished unbeaten thrice. Though he bowled some useful overs, he failed to get a wicket.

-Bhuvneshwar Kumar

This veteran Indian pacer impressed in the tournament. The UP quick took 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 9.31 and an economy rate of 5.84, with best figures of 5/16. He ended as the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

-Ravi Bishnoi

This young spinner, who has played for India and represents Gujarat took 13 wickets at an average of 14.53, with an economy rate of 6.09, with best figures of 2/6.

-Yuzvendra Chahal

The veteran Indian spinner delivered some impressive performances in the tournament. He took 11 wickets in seven matches for Haryana, with best figures of 4/8 and a bowling average of 12.09.

-Deepak Chahar

This Rajasthan bowling all-rounder took 10 wickets at an average of 13.90, with best figures of 3/25. He also played some important cameos with the bat.

-Arshdeep Singh

This young left-arm pacer was impressive for champions Punjab. In nine matches, he took 10 wickets at an average of 24.30, with best bowling figures of 4/23.

-Mayank Agarwal

The Indian and Karnataka batter had an unremarkable SMAT 2023, scoring 126 runs in five matches at an average of 25.20 and a strike rate in 120s. He scored a half-century, a knock of 59 runs which ended up as his best score.

-Umesh Yadav

This Vidarbha and India pace veteran ended as the seventh-highest wicket-taker, taking 15 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.93, with best score of 5/33.

