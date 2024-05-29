A look at South Africa's poor T20I run, batting woes ahead of T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], May 29 : South Africa, the fourth-ranked side in the ICC T20I rankings, has many issues to fix as the ICC T20 World Cup starting from June 1 draws closer. The Proteas have not registered even a single series win leading up to the tournament.

The T20 World Cup will be starting from June 1 in the West Indies and USA and South Africa is in group D along with Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Let us look at Proteas' poor run of form, and top performers after their shock defeat in the final league game of T20 WC 2022 to the Netherlands, which knocked them out of the competition.

-West Indies tour of South Africa (March 2023)

West Indies won this series 2-1, securing a victory in a thrilling decider by seven runs while defending 221 runs. A key highlight of this series was Proteas pulling off a 259-run chase in the second T20I. Quinton de Kock smashed a brilliant century to lead the run-chase.

-Australia tour of South Africa (August-September 2023)

This series was conducted to give some chances to youngsters like Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, etc. However, the Proteas' poor run at home continued as Australia whitewashed them 3-0 and secured comprehensive wins in all three games, by 111 runs, eight wickets, and five wickets.

-India tour of South Africa (December 2023)

Team India travelled to South Africa under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav. The series ended in a 1-1 draw as one match could not be played due to rain. A fine 68 by Rinku Singh in the first T20I and a fourth T20I century by Surya in the second T20I along with a five-wicket haul from Kuldeep Yadav were major highlights, performance-wise. The Proteas were denied a home series win once again and there was not much to remember for them performance-wise either.

-South Africa tour of West Indies (May 2024)

Just before the tournament, Proteas suffered their third series loss in four outings, whitewashed by Windies away from home. The Caribbean side was dominant in their familiar home conditions and positioned themselves as favourites for the tournament with this series win, continuing their momentum after victories against SA, England, India and Australia. A fighting 87 in 51 balls by Reeza Hendricks in the first T20I while chasing 176 runs, and fine performances by Gerald Coetzee, Ottneil Baartman and Andile Phehlukwayo with the ball were the highlights for Proteas.

Key talking points ahead of the tournament for South Africa:

-Quinton de Kock's rough patch in T20Is, having made 185 runs in six T20Is since WC 2022, with a century boosting his stats. He also had a rough SA20 and IPL 2024 seasons, with 213 runs in 12 innings and 250 runs in 11 innings each, with just four fifties in these tournaments combined.

-Fresher talents like Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs have not been able to make an international mark. However, both have had fine outings in T20 leagues. Rickelton was the top run-getter in SA20 with 530 runs in 10 matches with five fifties. Stubbs scored 301 runs in 11 matches with three fifties in SA20 and 378 runs in 13 innings with three fifties in IPL 2024 with Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Delhi Capitals respectively.

-Red-hot form of Reeza Hendricks with the bat

-Skipper Aiden Markram not being able to hit a T20I fifty since T20 WC 2022 exit and having a poor IPL with 220 runs in 11 innings with a half-century. He scored 261 runs in 11 innings in SA20 for Sunrisers Eastern Cape and won them the trophy as a captain.

-Big hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller have failed to make a major impact in T20Is after 2022, scoring just 35 runs in five innings and 121 runs in five innings respectively.

-Poor form of pacer Anrich Nortje, the lead pacer of the team. After missing out on action between September 2023 to March 2024, he has played 11 T20 games across domestic competitions, IPL and a series against West Indies, taking just nine wickets at a hefty economy rate of 11.22 and an average of almost 50.

South Africa's best performers in this phase:

-Reeza Hendricks: 457 runs in 11 matches at an average of 41.54 and 162-plus strike rate, with four fifties, best 87.

-Aiden Markram: 239 runs in eight innings at an average of 39.83 and SR of 162-plus, with best score of 49

-Gerald Coetzee: Eight wickets in six games at an average of 25.87 and economy of 10-plus, with the best figures of 3/32.

-Lizaad Williams: Seven in five matches at an average of over 23.28 and economy of 10.86, with a best of 3/44.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

