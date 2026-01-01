A look at Virat Kohli's astonishing record in successful 300+ run chases

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : Virat Kohli continues his brilliant love affair with chasing in the 50-over format. He played a blissful innings of 93 runs against New Zealand in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday.

With this innings, Kohli has 1091 runs in 300-plus successful chases in ODIs, averaging 121.22 and striking at 125.25, including seven hundreds and two fifties.

Kohli carried his incredible form from Australia into ODIs, scoring his fifth consecutive 50+ score, marking his fifth time achieving this impressive feat. Kohli's consistency is unmatched, and he's now the only batsman to have achieved this milestone five times in ODI cricket.

He slammed a fifty against Australia in the third ODI in October last year, while he slammed two hundreds and a fifty against South Africa in December last year.

India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. The hosts lost momentum after Kohli was dismissed for 93, but KL Rahul's calm and composed 29 not out off 21 balls sealed the victory for India in the second last over.

India pulled off a thrilling chase, reaching 301 in the second last over of the innings, with Rahul and Washington Sundar putting up a decent partnership to seal the win by four wickets.

After this win, India has successfully chased a 300+ target in ODIs 20 times; England is second with 15 wins and Australia third with 14.

Meanwhile, Kohli also became the fastest player to reach 28,000 runs across formats in international cricket and the second-most prolific scorer, behind Sachin Tendulkar, during the first ODI against New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor