'A moment very close to me': Kumble reminisces on landmark 600th Test wicket during 2008 Perth win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 : Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble on Friday reminisced on getting his 600th Test wicket during the 2008 Perth Test against Australia, saying that the moment is very close to him and the landmark win was an "icing on the cake".

Kumble took to X and shared a picture of himself celebrating a wicket from the 2008 Perth Test during the 2007-08 tour to Australia. India did lose the series 2-1, but also became the first and only Asian country to secure a win in a Test match at the iconic Western Australian Cricket Association (WACA) stadium at Perth.

Taking to X, Kumble wrote, "Came across this picture and it just took me back to 2008, a moment that is very close to me - reaching 600 test wickets. Celebrating the test match win at Perth was the icing on the cake. Forever grateful for that journey and to all those who played a part in it on and off the field."

https://x.com/anilkumble1074/status/1880160017774702861

On this very day back in 2008, Kumble became the first-ever Indian bowler to get to the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket. During the match, Kumble took four wickets in the match, with two wickets in each innings. He was leading India in this match.

India won the toss and elected to bat first. India made 330 runs in the first innings, thanks to fine fifties from Rahul Dravid (93) and Sachin Tendulkar (71). Pacers Mitchell Johnson (4/86) and Brett Lee (3/71) did a fine job for Australia.

Aussies were bamboozled and troubled by young Indian pacers RP Singh (4/68) and Ishant Sharma (2/34) as they were skittled out for 212 runs, trailing by 118 runs. Half-centuries from Andrew Symonds (66) and Adam Gilchrist (55) saved the Aussies from utter humiliation.

In their next innings, India was put on the driver's seat by a powerful knock of 79 by VVS Laxman, who had a 75-run stand with MS Dhoni (38). Also, there were some useful knocks by Irfan Pathan (46) and Virender Sehwag (43), that helped India take its total of 294 runs and set a target of 413 runs for Australia. Stuart Clark (4/61) was the leading bowler for Australia.

In the run-chase, the Aussies did get solid half-centuries from Michael Clarke (81) and Johnson (50), but they lost wickets at regular intervals. Irfan Pathan (3/54) led a fine bowling performance by pacers as Australia was skittled out for 340 runs. They lost by 72 runs.

In the same year, later during the home series against Australia, Kumble called time on his international career with 619 wickets in 132 Tests at an average of 29.65, with best figures of 10/74. He is the only Indian to get all 10 wickets in an innings. Across all formats, Kumble took 953 wickets in 401 matches at an average of 30.06, with best figures of 10/74. He took 37 five-wicket hauls and eight ten-wicket hauls in his career.

Kumble ended his career as the leading wicket-taker for India in Tests as well as across all formats.

