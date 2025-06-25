"A moment we can never forget": Madan Lal reflects on India's historic World Cup win on this day in 1983

New Delhi [India], June 25 : Former India cricketer and World Cup winner Madan Lal looked back fondly on India's landmark title triumph on June 25, 1983, calling it a defining moment not just for the team but for Indian cricket as a whole. As the nation continues to celebrate the legacy of the historic win, Lal shared his thoughts on the impact it had on the sport in the country. Wednesday marks the 42nd anniversary of one of India's biggest cricketing wins.

"This is such a huge victory, we cannot forget, even the people of our country cannot forget," Lal said.

"This is such a huge moment for all of us. Our cricket has grown after 1983. If you keep losing, then nobody will follow you but if you keep on winning, people will follow. A lot of youngsters come and play the sport, and that's how your sport grows. We are very happy that we were a part of the 1983 World Cup," he added

India's unexpected victory at Lord's on June 25, 1983, over the mighty West Indies not only ended the Caribbean dominance in world cricket but also ignited a cricketing revolution in India. The image of Kapil Dev lifting the trophy remains one of the most iconic moments in Indian sport.

Madan Lal also recalled the camaraderie among the World Cup-winning teammates, saying that the bond still remains strong after all these years.

"We have a WhatsApp group, we have already messaged congratulations. It feels good that you have done something good for the sport and the country," he noted.

One of the most memorable moments in that final was Lal's key contribution in dismissing the legendary Vivian Richards, a turning point in the match but the former all-rounder was quick to credit the collective effort of the team rather than individual brilliance. "It was a team effort," he said.

"If you see the contribution, every player had a role to play. When you have good team effort, then you can do anything," he noted.

Kapil Dev's men were crowned champions at Lord's with an unbelievable victory over the favourites, West Indies, who won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Heading into the finals, India shocked the cricketing world with its impressive performances in the cricketing marquee event after disappointing outings in 1975 and 1979, in which they could not progress beyond the group stages.

West Indies were heading into the finals as favourites, having won the previous two World Cups in 1975 and 1979.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each.

Defending 183, India did a good job of controlling the Windies' run flow, reducing the side to 57/3. Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6, and India was the favourite to win the title.

Mohinder Amarnath took Michael Holding's final wicket to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, the West Indies were bowled out for 140, and India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy on the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground is still an image to savour for all Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match. He scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

