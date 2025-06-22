"A no ball and three missed chances stood between..." Tendulkar hails Bumrah's fifer at Leeds

Leeds [UK], June 22 : Following a magnificent five-wicket haul, Indian cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar congratulated pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for his bowling spell, also highlighting his lack of luck and poor fielding, which denied him more wickets.

Bumrah once again emerged as a one-man army for India, registering a five-wicket haul to achieve a slender lead of six runs over England at the end of the second session, bundling them out for 465 runs.

Posting on X, Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and nau wickets."

Congratulations Bumrah! A no-ball and 3 missed chances stood between you and 𝙣𝙖𝙪 wickets. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/09rJNI9KP0 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 22, 2025

Bumrah was excellent, but had Yashasvi Jaiswal drop Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook on his deliveries. He at one point had also dismissed Brook for a duck, but that turned out to be a no ball. In an almost lone-warrior effort, Bumrah took 5/83 in 24.4 overs, with an economy rate of 3.36.This is Bumrah's 10 five-wicket haul in SENA nations, becoming the first-ever Indian to touch this figure. Two more five-wicket hauls will take him above Pakistan legend Wasim Akram (11 SENA fifers).

This is also 12th five-wicket haul for Bumrah in away Tests, equalling that of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. He tops this list because of his lower Test match count (34) as compared to Kapil (66). Notably, Bumrah has four five-wicket hauls in Australia, three in England, three each in England and South Africa and two in the West Indies.Only two of his five-wicket hauls have come in India.

Notably, England started the second session at 327/5, with Harry Brook (57*) and Jamie Smith (29*) unbeaten.Brook continued his counter-attack, while Smith (40 in 52 balls, with five fours and a six), Chris Woakes (38 in 55 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Brydon Carse (22 in 23 balls, with four boundaries) also piled up useful scores. Brook missed out on his century, scoring 99 in 112 balls, with 11 fours and two sixes. Bumrah (5/83) and Prasidh Krishna (3/128) were the top bowlers as England was bowled out for 465 in response to India's first innings 471 runs, trailing by six runs. A century by Ollie Pope (106 in 137 balls, with 14 fours) and fifty from Ben Duckett (62 in 94 balls, with nine fours) on day two, served as valuable contributions as well.

England, on day one, won the toss and opted to bowl first. Centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 in 159 balls, with 16 fours), skipper Shubman Gill (147 in 227 balls, with 19 fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (134 in 178 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes) took India to 471. 430/4 at one point, skipper Ben Stokes (4/66) and Josh Tongue (4/86) caused a collapse.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor