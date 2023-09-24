A tense non-striker run-out turns into wholesome episode showcasing “Spirit of Cricket” during NZ-BANG ODI

Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 24 : Dismissing batters at non-striker's end through run out has become a common practice now, but New Zealand all-rounder Ish Sodhi's dismissal by Bangladesh pacer Hasan Mahmud saw something unexpected and benevolent.

After Hasan ran out Sodhi at the non-striker's end as he left the crease before the bowler threw the ball, Bangladesh captain Litton Das called back Sodhi to continue batting.

Sodhi continuing the tradition of New Zealand's fair play and cricketing spirit, left with a smile on his face. But Bangladesh captain Litton told the umpire that he wanted to bring Sodhi back. Sodhi ran back after learning about the gesture and hugged Hasan Mahmud.

The Bangladesh cricket team has first time attempted the controversial dismissal method. When Sodhi was recalled, he had hit 17 off of 26 balls. After the reprieve, he scored 18 off 13 balls with the help of two sixes. His innings ended at 35 off 39 balls when Khaled Ahmed finally dismissed him.

Coming to the match, Kiwis set a target of 254 after being bundled out in 49.2 overs.

Tom Blundell scored a half-century (68) for the team while henry Nicholls missed his fifty by just one run, scoring 49 off 61 balls.

Khaled Ahmed and Mahedi Hasan took three each. Mustafizur Rahman dimissed two batters. Hasan and Nasum Ahmed got one wicket each.

