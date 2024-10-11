'Aag Lagani Hai': Virat Kohli Reacts to Fan's Bizzare Request; Cricketer's Video Goes Viral

Star India batsman Virat Kohli, had a humorous response when a fan urged him to be "on fire" during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In a video that has been circulating on social media Kohli can be seen interacting with fans as he made his way to the car. As the star batter was about to enter the car, a fan told Kohli to set the BGT stage on fire in Australia."BGT mein aag lagani hai (Set BGT on fire.)," said the fan.

To this, Kohli had a surprised reaction and he would ask "Kisme? (In what?)."The fan would then reply to him telling it was the BGT series to which, Kohli just said "acha (ok.)."Kohli has a stellar record in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 2042 runs from 25 matches at an average of 47.49. In Australia, the star batter has 1352 runs in 13 matches, with 6 hundreds and 4 fifties to his name.

Fan : Virat bhai BGT mai Aag lagani hai 🔥

Virat : Kiske sath 😂 pic.twitter.com/d7iP5aUkte — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) October 11, 2024

The first Test will be played in Perth from November 22 to 26 after which the second Test, which will be a day-night affair played with the pink ball, is scheduled to take place from December 6 to 10.During India's last tour Down Under, then skipper Virat Kohli played the first Test in Adelaide before leaving the tour for the birth of his first child in January 2021. India pulled off one of the biggest comebacks to win the series in 2020-21.