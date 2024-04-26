"Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega": Bumrah brings out big shots during nets ahead of IPL clash with Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 26 : With his team in the middle of an underwhelming IPL season and struggling in its bid to make the playoffs, largely on account of its inconsistent batters; Mumbai Indians (MI) pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah took the onus on himself, as he kitted up and played some big shots during nets ahead of his side's clash with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Friday.

MI wil lock horns with DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. DC is at the sixth spot in the points table with four wins and five losses, with eight points. They won their last match against Gujarat Titans by four runs. On the other hand, MI is at the eighth spot with three wins and five losses, with six points. Mumbai lost their previous match to Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets.

MI's official handle (formerly Twitter) posted a video of Bumrah practising some shots in the nets.

"Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega! #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @Jaspritbumrah93," tweeted MI.

Aaj batting tera Jassi bhai karega! 😎💥#MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians | @Jaspritbumrah93 pic.twitter.com/RO0WWHh7Fz— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 26, 2024

In the ongoing season, Bumrah has taken 13 wickets at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 6.37, with the best bowling figures of 5/21. He is currently the 'Purple Cap' holder for most wickets in the tournament so far.

Mumbai Indians squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Gerald Coetzee, Piyush Chawla, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara, Akash Madhwal, Naman Dhir, Shams Mulani, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, Shreyas Gopal, Kumar Kartikeya, Luke Wood, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Kwena Maphaka.

