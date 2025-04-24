Aap jaisa na koi tha, na hoga: Cricket fraternity extends wishes to legendary Sachin Tendulkar on 52nd birthday

New Delhi [India], April 24 : The Cricket fraternity extended wishes to 'Master Blaster' and India's 'God of Cricket', Sachin Tendulkar, as he turned 52 on Thursday.

Tendulkar is a name recognised in households not only in India but across all major cricketing nations. It would not be wrong to say that the sport owes a lot to the 'Master Blaster' for its sheer popularity, competitiveness and money power.

Many of the world's current great batters and leaders, such as Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Virender Sehwag, MS Dhoni, etc, owe their strokeplay, passion for the game and match-winning abilities to the master himself.

Sachin's former opening partner, Virender Sehwag, penned a heartfelt note for the legendary batter and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to the only man who could shut me up with a fruit and school me with silence. Cricket ke Don Bradman and Discipline ke Gandhi ji. @sachin_rt

Paaji, duniya aapki batting ki fan hai, main toh aapke banana distribution skills ka. Aap jaisa na koi tha, na hoga . Aur haanab main banana khud hi le aata hoon."

Former offspinner and Sachin's former colleague, Harbhajan Singh, had special praise in store for the former batting maestro and wrote on X, "Wishing a Very Happy Birthday to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. @sachin_rt Sachin paaji, you are not just a cricketing icon, but a true symbol of humility, dedication, and excellence. Your journey has inspired generations, not only on the pitch but off it as well with your grace, integrity, and tireless commitment to sports and the society. On this special occasion, wishing you excellent health, joy, and continued success in all your endeavors."

Former southpaw Suresh Raina wished a wonderful year for Sachin and wrote on X, "Happy Birthday to the Master Blaster, @sachin_rt A legendary cricketer, an inspiration to millions, and a true icon in the world of sports. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead, Sir!"

Ex-India right-arm speedster Venkatesh Prasad extended his wishes to Sachin and wrote on X, "Many more happy returns of the day to a great player and a wonderful human being Sachin Tendulkar. The way you have raised the bar for even role- models is amazing. Wish you the very best in life ahead, @sachin_rt."

Former South African dynamic batter and 'Mr 360' AB de Villiers shared a warm message for the Indian stalwart and wrote on X, "Happy birthday to the Master Blaster @sachin_rt. An absolute legend and the greatest of all time. Wishing you a day as special as your career."

