Aaqib Javed defends inclusion of Khushdil, Faheem in Pakistan's 15-player squad for Champions Trophy

Lahore [Pakistan], February 6 : Interim head coach Aaqib Javed defended the selection of all-rounders Faheem Ashraf and Khushdil Shah in Pakistan's 15-player squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Pakistan management stood at the receiving end of backlash after announcing the title-defending squad. The inclusion of Faheem and Khushdil, even with the availability of Abdullah Shafique, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal and Sufyan Moqim, led to severe criticism.

By outlining the tactical reason behind the decision, Aaqib backed the inclusion of the duo in the tri-series and the Champions Trophy.

"We haven't had a fast-bowling all-rounder for some time. However, we believe in his potential and contribution to the team. Aamer Jamal most played Tests. I don't think he did not play many ODIs. So, Faheem was selected because he bowls seam bowling besides batting," he told reporters in a video posted by Pakistan cricket.

"Khushdil Shah's name was discussed before the Australia tour. We needed an all-rounder to fill Saim's void, which is why Khushdil was included in the squad," he added.

Apart from the inclusion of the duo, the lack of specialist spinners was also a concern pointed out by fans and former cricketers. Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed is the sole frontline spinner included in Pakistan's Champions Trophy squad even though Sajid Khan was in strong contention to feature in the white-ball format.

"It can't see any chance of going with two spinners when you have Abrar," Javed said.

Before Pakistan plays the Champions Trophy opener in a high-octane clash against New Zealand, Pakistan will feature in the tri-series against South Africa and the Kiwis to bolster their preparations for the title defence.

The tri-series will begin with New Zealand squaring off against Pakistan in the Gadaffi Stadium on February 8. The Kiwis will then go on to face South Africa on February 10 in a day match.

After the conclusion of the first two games, the ODI action will shift from Rawalpindi to Karachi, with Pakistan taking on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match. The final will be held on February 14 at the same venue, five days before the tournament opener.

Pakistan squad for Champions Trophy 2025: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan (capt, wk), Khushdil Shah, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

