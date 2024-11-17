Aaqib Javed To Replace Jason Gillespie as Pakistan's New Head Coach: Reports

Jason Gillespie is set to step down as the head coach of Pakistan, with Aaqib Javed poised to take over the role across all formats. Gillespie, who is currently serving as Pakistan's Test coach and the interim coach for the white-ball team, will be relieved of his duties. Aaqib Javed, who was recently appointed convenor of the men's cricket selection committee, will assume the head coach position. This change is part of the ongoing turnover within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Jason Gillespie was holding the post until the PCB could find a replacement for Gary Kirsten who quit after just six months, citing a change in the terms and conditions of the job. Going forward, Gillespie would continue as Pakistan’s Test coach, while Javed is believed to be taking over as white-ball coach. It’s uncertain whether Javed will be Pakistan’s interim white-ball coach for just the Zimbabwe ODIs and T20Is or will continue for long, perhaps until the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Javed, who is presently the senior national selector, has vast coaching experience with the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and recently was also the bowling coach of Sri Lanka. He was also the bowling coach of Pakistan and the head coach of the under-19 side in the past.The PCB initially wanted Australian Jason Gillespie, the Test side's coach, to take over as the white ball head coach as well but he declined the offer to spend time with his family