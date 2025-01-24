Aaron Finch anchors Punjabi Sher squad in Legend 90 League

Chandigarh (Punjab)[India], January 24 : Former Australia captain Aaron Finch and Indian cricketer Saurabh Tiwari are among the marquee players for Punjabi Sher for the Legend 90 League which is set to take place from February 6 to 18 in Raipur.

The Punjabi Sher squad will also feature former Afghanistan cricketer Noor Zadran, further boosting their lineup. Earlier this month, the team was officially unveiled as the newest entrant in the Legend 90 League.

Finch, Saurabh Tiwari and Noor Zadran will feature for Punjabi Sher. The Punjabi Sher have also revealed their official logo. The team's logo features regal armour with a crown at its centre, symbolizing strength, royalty, and dominance perfectly capturing the spirit of the Punjabi Sher.

The Punjabi Sher franchise is owned by Shubh Infra a leading real estate firm committed to excellence and innovation. Speaking about the squad, Harish Garg, Director of Shubh Infra said, "With a squad featuring legendary players like Aaron Finch we are confident of making a strong impact in the Legend 90 League."

Echoing the sentiments Mr. Sunny Sehgal, also a Director of Shubh Infra, added, "Our aim is to bring the best of cricketing entertainment to fans while promoting the values of camaraderie. The Legend 90 League is set to revolutionize the way the game is played, and we are proud to contribute to this exciting journey.

The Legend 90 League will feature players such as former Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor. With dynamic franchises like Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, Punjabi Sher, and Rajasthan Kings, the stage is perfectly set for an unforgettable celebration of cricket.

The league, featuring a dynamic 90-ball-per-side format, promises to be a game-changer in the cricketing landscape.

