Hobart [Australia], November 2 : Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron hailed all-rounder Washington Sundar for his fine knock against Australia in Hobart, lauding his "effectiveness" against short-pitched deliveries.

Sundar's explosive 49* in 23 balls was the highlight of India's successful run-chase of 187 runs during the third T20I against Australia at Hobart to level the series 1-1, with two more matches to go.

Speaking during the 'Cricket Live' programme after the match, Aaron said about Sundar's knock, "Washington has demonstrated his effectiveness with the bat, especially against short-pitched deliveries, as we saw in the previous IPL. His first five boundaries off the fast bowlers were all through short balls, showing how well he thrives on them. Australia likely underestimated his capability to play the short ball, and his early six off Nathan Ellis set the tone perfectly. Though he did not bowl in this match, his contribution with the bat was crucial."

He also expressed happiness with the return of Arshdeep Singh, whose left-arm angle helped him get three wickets, and he formed a fine bowling partnership with Jasprit Bumrah, saying that two of the best T20I bowlers in a playing XI is a "huge asset".

"Arshdeep and Jasprit both excel at taking wickets and restricting runs. Having two of the world's best T20 fast bowlers is a huge asset. Arshdeep was invaluable, especially with his ability to move the ball in the power play. He bowled tightly to key batsmen like Travis Head and Josh Inglis, taking crucial wickets and maintaining pressure. Even though Marcus Stoinis played well, Arshdeep's wickets were well deserved and pivotal for India," he concluded.

With this win, the series is levelled at 1-1, with two matches left. Earlier, India won the toss and opted to bowl first. After powerplay heroics from pacer Arshdeep Singh (3/35), it was a partnership between skipper Mitch Marsh (11) and Tim David (74 in 38 balls, with eight fours and five sixes) of 59 runs for third wicket and a 64-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (64 in 39 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Matt Short (26* in 15 balls, with two fours and a six) took Australia to 186/6 in 20 overs. In the run-chase, contributions did come from skipper Abhishek Sharma (25 in 16 balls, with two fours and two sixes), skipper Suryakumar Yadav (24 in 11 balls, with a four and two sixes) and Tilak Varma (29 in 26 balls, with a four and six). India was 145/5 in the 15th over in a tricky spot. However, a blitz from Washington (49* in 23 balls, with three fours and four sixes) and Jitesh Sharma (22* in 13 balls, with three fours) helped India keep the series alive.

