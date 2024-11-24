"Ab bohot shikar hone waale hai.....": Cricket fraternity reacts to Virat's 81st international ton

New Delhi [India], November 24 : Various cricketing stars took to social media in applause as star India batter Virat Kohli scored his 81st international century against Australia during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday.

Virat slammed his first Test century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) conditions in almost six years, breaking the Test ton curse at Perth with an unbeaten knock that witnessed him play plenty of 'Vintage Kohli' shots. His last ton in SENA came in December 2018 in Australia, at the same venue

Taking to X after his century, South Africa's batting legend AB de Villiers called Virat as the 'Greatest of All Time (GOAT)'.

Virat = 🐐— AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) November 24, 2024

Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina also lauded Virat for another "masterclass", calling him one of the greatest to grace the game.

"Virat Kohli delivers yet another @imVkohli masterclass, scoring a magnificent century at Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! His consistency, determination, and ability to perform under pressure remind us why he's one of the greatest ever to grace the game. #ViratKohli #BGT2024," tweeted Raina.

Virat Kohli delivers yet another @imVkohli masterclass, scoring a magnificent century at Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy! 💯🔥 His consistency, determination, and ability to perform under pressure remind us why he’s one of the greatest ever to grace the game. #ViratKohli… pic.twitter.com/8nPrT6JuYx— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) November 24, 2024

Nitish Kumar Reddy, the Test debutant who was batting along with Virat during his century, also was ecstatic to live his dream of batting alongside his idol and see him score a century.

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan also said that Virat should never be counted out.

Never count out Virat Kohli. He’s the 🐐 for a reason.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) November 24, 2024

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also said that Virat ton is an "omnious" sign for Australia for the rest of the series.

'"He adores batting in Oz .. Very ominous for the rest of the series now @imVkohli has found form .. #AUSvINDIA," tweeted Vaughan.

He adores batting in Oz .. Very ominous for the rest of the series now @imVkohli has found form .. #AUSvINDIA— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 24, 2024

Former Indian batter Wasim Jaffer also posted on X, "Sher ke muh khoon lag gaya hai, ab bohot shikar hone wale hai. Batted @imVkohli ((The lion has tasted blood, he is going to hunt a lot now #AUSvIND)."

Sher ke muh khoon lag gaya hai, ab bohot shikar hone wale hai. Batted @imVkohli 👏🏻 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/CVLvzp127h— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2024

Former Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami also posted that Virat has reminded everyone that "King is far from done".

"To everyone who ruled him off, @imVkohli proves once again that the king is far from done. Century No.81, and counting #ViratKohli #BGT2025 #INDvsAUS," tweeted Jhulan.

To everyone who ruled him off, @imVkohli proves once again that the king is far from done. Century No.81, and counting 🫡#ViratKohli𓃵 #BGT2025 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/ccv9fvNcep— Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) November 24, 2024

With a Test century after over 500 days, Virat finally roared back to the form in a territory where he thrives the most, Australia, breaking several records and adding plenty to his legacy as a visiting batter.

Speaking after the century, Virat said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well, you make a few mistakes after getting yourself in. I just wanted to contribute to the team's cause, I do not want to hang around just for the sake of it, I take pride in performing for the country. Feels amazing, the fact that she is here makes it more special."

During the match, Virat scored an unbeaten 100 in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes. His runs came at strike rate of 69.93. After scoring the century, Virat had a sight of relief as he raised his bat above his head.

Now, Virat has scored his 81st international century and continues his chase for idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 international centuries. This is also his 30th Test century. Now in 119 matches, Virat has scored 9,145 runs at an average of 48.13, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His best score is 254*.

Also, with 54 List A centuries, nine T20 centuries and 37 first-class centuries, Virat has completed 100 centuries in professional cricket.

Virat has also become the seventh player to complete 2,000 runs in Border-Gavaskar Trophy history. In 26 BGT matches, he has scored 2,147 centuries at an average of 48.79, with nine centuries and five fifties. His best score is 186.

This is Virat's seventh Test century in Australia, the most by an Indian batter as he has now overtaken Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored six Test tons in Australia. He has also equalled England's Wally Hammond for second-most centuries in Tests in Australia. The most Test centuries in Australia are by England's Jack Hobbs, with nine tons.

In Tests in Australia, Virat has scored 1,457 runs at an average of 56.03, with seven centuries and four fifties. His best score is 169.

This is Virat's 12th international century in Australia, the most by any batter. He has scored 3,531 runs in 43 matches and 55 innings at an average of 56.95 in Australia, with 12 centuries and 19 fifties and best score of 169.

He has levelled with Sunil Gavaskar (seven centuries against West Indies) for most Test hundreds in an away country for India.

He has also equalled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of nine centuries against Australia for joint third-most centuries in Tests against an opponent for India. The most Test hundreds against an opponent for India is by Sunil Gavaskar, who has 13 centuries against West Indies.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy (41 in 59 balls, with six fours and a six) and Rishabh Pant (37 in 78 balls, with three centuries and a six) playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood (4/29) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each.

Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc (26) and Alex Carey (21) took Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul (77 in 176 balls, with five fours) and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74 run stand with Devdutt Padikkal (25 in 71 balls, with two fours). Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat (100* in 143 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 94 balls, with a six) and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy (38* in 27 balls, with three fours and two sixes) pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, giving Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon (2/96) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor