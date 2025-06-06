New Delhi [India], June 6 : Former dynamic star AB de Villiers is "confident" about South Africa staging an "upset" against the defending champions Australia in the World Test Championship final, scheduled to take place at the iconic Lord's on Wednesday.

South Africa has breached the knockout stages of ICC events several times but couldn't get the job done once. Last year, the Proteas stood just inches from the T20 World Cup trophy, but a spirited bowling display from India left them bamboozled in Barbados and forced them to return empty-handed.

With a glimmer of hope to end its trophy drought, South Africa will square off against a "well-oiled" Australia for the WTC mace. While the Baggy Greens emerge as on-paper "favourites", de Villiers is "hopeful" that South Africa can steer past the finish line to get its hands on the coveted title.

"This is a massive moment for South African cricketa final at Lord's. The entire nation will be behind our team, and hopefully, we can cross the line," de Villiers said on Star Sports.

"I'm excited for the challenge. It's a well-balanced side, and I'm quietly confident we can upset AustraliaI say 'upset' because they're clearly the favourites for this ICC World Test Championship Final," he added.

The 41-year-old hopes that despite the odds, South Africa, who march towards the final with players hungry to prove themselves, can pip the defending champions and said, "Australia are a very experienced, well-oiled machine of a team. It won't be easy for South Africa. But I'm quietly confident because we're going there with many in-form players and big-hearted guys who have something to prove on this stage."

This year, various teams across the sporting world have achieved many firsts. In cricket, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally tasted men's IPL success, beating Punjab Kings in the tournament final. In football, Paris Saint-Germain lifted their maiden UEFA Champions League earlier this month for the first time.

South African top-order batter Aiden Markram sees it as an omen and said, "(There's) not much chat along those lines in terms of watching the other events, but hopefully that trend can continue. Obviously, we've been chasing it now for many years as a squad," Markram told ICC.

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

