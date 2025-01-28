AB de Villiers returns to Cricket, to lead Game Changers South Africa in World Championship of Legends

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Cricketing fans worldwide are set to celebrate as South African icon AB de Villiers announces his long-awaited return to the sport after nearly four years.

De Villiers, revered as one of the most innovative and electrifying cricketers of all time, will lead the Game Changers South Africa Champions in the second edition of the World Championship of Legends (WCL). This premier T20 tournament, featuring retired and non-contracted cricket legends, promises a nostalgic yet exhilarating spectacle for fans across the globe.

Reflecting on his return, de Villiers said, "Four years ago, I retired from all cricket because I just didn't feel the urge to play any more. Well, time has passed, and my young sons have started playing the game. We've been playing more and more often in the garden, and, well, it feels as though some kind of flame has been lit again," as quoted from a release by WCL.

"So I am heading back to the gym and the nets, and I'll be ready for WCL in July," he added.

Known for his unmatched versatility and fearless batting, de Villiers' comeback has ignited excitement within the cricketing fraternity. The Game Changers squad, which featured legends such as Jacques Kallis, Herschelle Gibbs, Dale Steyn, and Imran Tahir in the inaugural season, now has an even brighter future under de Villiers' captaincy.

Amandeep Singh , Co-Owner of South Africa Champions & Founder of Game Changers shared his excitement:

"We are honoured to compete in the World Championship of Legends and showcase the incredible talent of our cricketing greats. AB de Villiers' return as our captain is a monumental boost for our team, and his leadership will undoubtedly inspire us to new heights," Singh said.

Harry Singh, Co-Owner of South Africa Champions added, "AB de Villiers is not just a player; he's an icon who has inspired millions around the world. His decision to lead our team is a testament to his love for the game, and we couldn't be more thrilled to have him on board. This marks a historic moment for the team and the league," as quoted from a release by WCL.

Harshit Tomar, Founder and CEO of the World Championship of Legends, expressed his enthusiasm, "This is precisely why we launched the WCL - to bring back the legends we deeply miss. As a fan of AB de Villiers, I'm thrilled to see him return to the field. I'm sure cricket lovers in England and beyond will be delighted by his comeback."

Nishant Pitti, Chief Patron of the WCL, "Our partnership with the World Championship of Legends is a celebration of cricket's golden era. The return of AB de Villiers embodies the spirit of the league, and we are privileged to witness this iconic moment."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor