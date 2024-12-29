Abbas, Shahzad pick early wickets to give Pakistan advantage over Proteas in Centurion Test

Centurion [South Africa], December 29 : With 148 runs required to seal their spot in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final, South Africa got off to a sloppy start in Centurion as Pakistan pacers pick early wickets on Saturday.

Mohammad Abbas and Khurram Shahzad struck with the ball as the Proteas closed the day at the loss of three wickets, with 27 runs on the board.

Earlier, a rain-marred third day saw the entire first session being washed out. Pakistan began the second session determined to build on their lead. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel navigated a challenging spell of bowling early on, steadily shifting the pressure back onto South Africa.

Both players reached their half-centuries, building a solid partnership of 79 runs. However, the momentum shifted dramatically in favour of the hosts, thanks to a fiery spell from Marco Jansen, who claimed three quick wickets, leaving Pakistan reeling at 176-6. Dane Paterson and Kagiso Rabada kept the pressure on, claiming one wicket each, as Pakistan teetered at 212/8 by Tea break.

South Africa swiftly claimed the final two wickets shortly after lunch, with Marco Jansen securing an impressive six-wicket haul and Corbin Bosch adding another wicket to his name in his debut test.

Despite the low total Pakistan refused to back down and picked up three wickets quickly inside the first ten overs, setting the stage for a thrilling finish.

Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, South Africa had bowled out Pakistan for 211, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Dane Paterson and an impressive debut performance by Corbin Bosch, who claimed four wickets. In response, South Africa posted 301 on the board, with Aiden Markram and Corbin Bosch leading the scoring charts with 89 and 81 respectively.

Brief score: Pakistan 211 & 237 (Kamran Ghulam 54, Saud Shakeel 84; Marco Jansen 6/52) vs South Africa 301 & 27/3 (Corbin Bosch 81*, Aiden Markram 89; Mohammad Abbas 2/3).

