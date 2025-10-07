Abhishek, Kuldeep named in ICC Men's Player of the Month nominees for September

Dubai [UAE], October 7 : The International Cricket Council (ICC) unveiled the nominees for the Player of the Month award for September on Tuesday, with two Indian T20I mainstays featured in the three-player list.

India's flamboyant opener Abhishek Sharma, premier wicket-taking spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Zimbabwe's Brian Bennett will fight for the personal accolade.

Abhishek continued to enjoy his prolific breakout season after his record-shattering run at the recently concluded Asia Cup. With 314 runs at 44.86 with a staggering strike rate of 200 in seven appearances, Abhishek was the top run getter in the tournament during India's unbeaten run to clinch the coveted title.

The 25-year-old also notched the highest batting rating ever recorded in men's T20I history with 931 points, continuing his meteoric rise in the international circuit.

While Abhishek did the bulk of the scoring for India, left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep was the top choice with the ball. The 30-year-old had a dream run and finished as the highest wicket-taker with 17 scalps at the Asia Cup, while maintaining an economy rate of 6.27.

He kicked off the tournament with breathtaking figures of 4/7 against the UAE and concluded the tournament 4/30 in the title clash against arch-rival Pakistan. Kuldeep scythed at least a wicket across his seven appearances and remained fundamental to India's unbeaten success.

Zimbabwe's top-order star Brian Bennett continued to fly high on his impeccable form. He remained in good touch throughout last month, garnering 497 runs in nine T20Is at an average of 55.22 and a stellar strike rate of 165.66.

After topping the run-scoring charts in the series against Sri Lanka and Namibia, Bennett captivated the spectators during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final. In his first three innings, he mustered up scores of 72, 65 and 111. Bennett's consistency remained vital in Zimbabwe, earning a qualification spot for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

