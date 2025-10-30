Abhishek Nayar appointed as new KKR head coach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 : Ex-Indian cricketer and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar was appointed as the head coach of three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), announced the franchise on Thursday.

He will be the successor to the IPL 2024-winning coach and a reputed name in the domestic cricket circuit as coach, Chandrakant Pandit. This comes after a disappointing season this year, failing to defend the title under Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy, winning just five out of 14 matches, losing seven and two producing no result. KKR finished in eighth place this year.

Speaking in a statement, KKR said, "Three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) Champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), on Thursday, announced Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach of the team. Nayar succeeds Chandrakant Pandit following the conclusion of the IPL 2025 campaign."

Nayar has been an integral part of the KKR setup for several years, having worked closely with the franchise's players as part of its support staff and academy structure. Nayar's expertise and coaching ability have been well established over the years. During his tenure as Assistant Coach of KKR, he played a vital role in developing young talent.

Hailing from Mumbai, Nayar has been part of the KKR family since 2018 and is widely respected for his mentoring approach and eye for talent. In 2024, he also served as the Assistant Coach of the Indian men's national team under Head Coach Gautam Gambhir, where he worked closely with the country's top players.

"Abhishek has been a vital part of the Knight Riders setup since 2018, shaping our players both on and off the field. His understanding of the game and connection with players have been key to our growth. We are thrilled to see him take over as Head Coach and lead KKR into its next chapter," said Venky Mysore, CEO, Kolkata Knight Riders.

The appointment marks a new chapter for the Knight Riders, as the team looks to build on its recent successes and prepare for the future. With a coach who understands the team's long-term vision, KKR aims to continue its legacy of competitive and fearless cricket.

