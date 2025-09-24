Abhishek Sharma Becomes Second Indian Batter After Kohli to Score 200+ Runs in a Single Asia Cup Edition (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match: India’s Abhishek Sharma joined an elite list of batters by scoring 200 runs in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20Is. The 25-year-old left-handed batter achieved the milestone during India’s Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Sharma needed 27 runs to reach 200 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He accomplished the feat by hitting Mustafizur Rahman for a six on the last ball of the fifth over.

And just like that, Abhishek Sharma reaches his fifty 🤯



He became the second Indian after Virat Kohli and the third overall batter in Asia Cup T20I history to score 200+ runs in one edition. Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan holds the record for the most runs in a single Asia Cup T20I edition with 281 runs in six matches during the 2022 tournament. Kohli scored 276 runs in five matches in the same edition.

In the 2025 Asia Cup, Sharma leads India with 248 runs in five matches. Sahibzada Farhan has scored 156 runs for Pakistan, Pathum Nissanka 154 for Sri Lanka, and Towhid Hridoy 127 for Bangladesh.