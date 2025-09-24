'Abhishek Sharma Bigger Talent Than Yuvraj Singh': Former Pakistan Cricketer After IND vs PAK Match in Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Sharma smashing sixes and boundaries during Asia Cup's Super 4 match between India and Pakistan, created a spotlight on the Indian opener. He is not the talking point in India, but across the boundaries. Sharma has been compared to recently retired from T20Is, star cricketer Virat Kohli, for his talent, while some compare him with former hitter Yuvraj Singh.

Amid the Asia Cup, a recent debate of former Pakistan cricketer Tanvir Ahmed, where he was saying that Abhishek Sharma is better than former Yuvraj Singh in hitting the ball in T20I.

Also Read | Wanindu Hasaranga Gives Abrar Ahmed a Taste of His Own Medicine During PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 3 (VIDEO).

Former Pakistan Cricketer On Abhishek Sharma's Performance

Tanvir Ahmed, in the debate on Pakistani national TV PTV Sports has compared Abhishek Sharma with former Yuvraj Singh for batting style. According to Ahmed, Abhishek more natural talent then Yuvraj Singh in batting. He said Abhishek is a bigger talent than Yuvraj.

Former Pakistani cricketer said that Yuvraj often took his time to settle against spinners before hitting big shots. While he praised Abhishek, saying he strikes even against the new ball.

"Yuvraj Singh was a natural talent, no doubt. But he would usually build his innings once spinners came on and the ball got older, working singles and then attacking later. Abhishek, on the other hand, is striking sixes against the new ball right from the start. That's why I feel he is an even bigger talent than Yuvraj," Ahmed said.

Yuvraj Singh to Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma appeared to have most hitting sending ball out of boudoirs in first 6 hours of powerplay during the ongoing Asia Cup. A video of 24-year-old left-handed batter in the nets hitting sixes, while his mentor Yuvraj Singh advising him has gone viral and caught attention of cricket fans on social media after thrilling victory against Pakistan on Sunday.

Absolute respect for Yuvraj Singh. He doesn’t hold any coaching position in the BCCI, yet he made Abhishek a star. On our side, our cricketers are only good at pushing their families into cricket and talking loudly on TV. pic.twitter.com/x4B6ZrFPvX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) September 23, 2025

In a viral video, Yuvraj Singh can be hear and seen taunting Abhishek batting, "Single bhi le lo Maharaj [take a single too]." Further in a video, Yuvraj seen jocking with him saying, "Tu na sudhri, bas chakke maari jaayi, thale na kheli [you won't change, hitting only sixes]."

Abhishek's father On Yuvraj Singh

Abhishek's father said that the former cricketer has been mentoring his son which has developed skills. "Yuvi paaji played a big role in the upliftment of Abhishek's game. He is his guru and always shares his experience. Yuvraj's mantra to Abhishek has been: 'play according to the situation of the game'," he said.

#WATCH Chandigarh: As India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in the Super 4 Asia Cup 2025, former cricketer Yograj Singh says, "...As is the coach, so are the disciples. Just as Yuvraj Singh used to play, Shubman Gill plays the same way and Abhishek Sharma plays the same way... I… pic.twitter.com/T2f2pNkOGw — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2025

"As is the coach, so are the disciples. Just as Yuvraj Singh used to play, Shubman Gill plays the same way and Abhishek Sharma plays the same way... I want to explain to Abhishek and Shubman to come back after finishing the match. Sometimes the boat sinks in midstream. Play till the end. If Abhishek and Shubman play 15 overs, they will win every match," former cricketer Yograj Singh said.