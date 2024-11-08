Abhishek Sharma continues poor T20I run, out for seven against South Africa

Durban [South Africa], November 8 : Indian opening batter Abhishek Sharma continued his poor run in T20I cricket, registering yet another low score during the first T20I against South Africa at Durban on Friday.

At Durban, Abhishek could not contribute much with the bat and was out on seven runs. He hit skipper Aiden Markram for a boundary in the second over but fell soon after.

Abhishek gave away his wicket to pacer Gerald Coetzee in the thrid over, with Markram taking an excellent catch as the ball flew over mid-off.

In nine matches and eight innings, Abhishek has scored 166 runs at an average of 20.75, with a strike rate of 164.35. His best score is 100. Besides this century against Zimbabwe, Abhishek has failed to touch the 20-run mark in his other innings.

Coming to the match, South Africa opted to field first after winning the toss.

South Africa (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

