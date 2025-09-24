Abhishek Sharma Gets Run-Out After On-Field Mix-Up With Yadav During IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 4 (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma was dismissed run out after Suryakumar Yadav sent him back from the centre of the pitch during India’s second Super-4 match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025. Sharma had played a stunning innings of 75 runs off 37 balls. The left-handed batter hit six fours and five sixes to anchor another promising opening stand with Shubman Gill. His performance helped India dominate the early stages of the game at Dubai International Stadium.

The run out occurred when Sharma looked set to continue his aggressive innings. Suryakumar Yadav initially called him for a run after a cut shot through the point region. However, the captain quickly reversed his decision. Bangladesh fielder Rishad Hossain fielded the ball sharply and hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end to dismiss Sharma.

Sharma remains the highest scorer in the Asia Cup 2025 so far. He had also played a match-winning innings against Pakistan in the previous Super-4 game.

India vs Bangladesh Super 4 Match 4 Playing XIs

India Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

Bangladesh Playing XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman