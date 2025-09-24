Abhishek Sharma Likely to Be Part of India’s ODI Squad for Australia Series: Report

India’s explosive opener Abhishek Sharma is likely to be included in the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia starting October 19, according to a report by The Times of India. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form in the ongoing Asia Cup, striking at over 208. His performances in T20Is have strengthened his case for an ODI debut during the tour.

Sharma has scored 2,014 runs in 61 List A matches at an average of 35.33 with a strike rate of nearly 100. He has also taken 38 wickets as a left-arm spinner.

In the Asia Cup Super Four clash against Pakistan, Sharma scored 74 off 39 balls and shared a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill to help India secure a six-wicket win.

Sharma currently holds the highest strike rate in T20Is at 197.21, scoring 708 runs in 21 matches with two centuries and three half-centuries.

If selected, Sharma’s inclusion could influence India’s batting order. Questions remain over whether Shubman Gill will open with him or with ODI captain Rohit Sharma. The Indian line-up also features Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, and Ravindra Jadeja. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson, and Axar Patel are also contenders.