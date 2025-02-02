Abhishek Sharma rewrites record books with scintillating century against England at Wankhede

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 : Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma etched his name in the record book following his fiery 135-run knock against England in the final T20I match of the series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

During India's 5th T20I game against England, Abhishek slammed 7 fours and 13 sixes at a strike rate of 250.00. With his fiery knock, the 24-year-old lodged the highest T20I score for India, outdoing Shubman Gill's unbeaten 126-run knock against New Zealand.

With a half century in 17 balls, the 24-year-old opener also became the Indian batter to smash the second-fastest fastest T20I half-century. Yuvraj Singh holds the top spot with his 12-ball half-century against England in 2007.

The young southpaw also hit the second-fastest T20I century by an Indian reaching the milestone in 37 balls. The fastest T20I hundred record still remains with Rohit Sharma who had slammed a hundred in 35 balls against Sri Lanka.

Abhishek made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe in 2024, following that he appeared in 16 20-over matches and 15 innings, scoring 400 runs at a strike rate of 180.18 and an average of 26.66.

Riding on Abishek's blitzkrieg, India propelled to 247/9 in the first inning at Wankhede Stadium. Shivam Dube (30 runs from 13 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) and Tilak Verma (24 runs from 15 balls) also played crucial roles for the Men in Blue in the latter part of the inning on Sunday.

England need to make 248 runs to win the 5th T20I match against India.

England Playing XI: Philip Salt (WK), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

