Abhishek Sharma made history on Sunday by scoring the second-fastest T20I century for India during the fifth and final T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium. Sharma reached the landmark in just 37 balls.

CLASS OF ABHISHEK SHARMA. 😍pic.twitter.com/SpWNyNsHLn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2025