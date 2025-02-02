Abhishek Sharma Hits Second-Fastest Fifty for India in 17 Balls During IND vs ENG 5th T20I in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Abhishek Sharma scored the second-fastest fifty for India in T20 internationals. He reached the milestone in just 17 balls during the fifth T20I against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. His explosive knock included three fours and five sixes.

While Sanju Samson struggled to make an impact, Sharma took control from the first game in Kolkata, dominating England’s bowling attack. He has easily taken on bowlers such as Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Recently, Sharma also smashed a 20-ball fifty, the second-fastest by an Indian in T20 International cricket.

Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest fifty. He achieved the feat in just 12 balls during India’s 2007 T20 World Cup match against England. In that match, Yuvraj hit Stuart Broad for six sixes in an over.