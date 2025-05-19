Abishek Porel lauds Kevin Pietersen's support amidst Delhi Capitals' struggles

New Delhi [India] May 19 : After suffering a crushing 10-wicket defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Capitals' (DC) wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel shed light on the positive influence of team mentor Kevin Pietersen, even as the franchise faces a steep climb in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 playoffs.

Porel, who has been inconsistent in Delhi's campaign, highlighted the importance of Pietersen's mentorship, especially during difficult phases.

"The experience with Kevin Pietersen has been really good," Porel said in the post-match press conference.

"He tells us what should be done and what shouldn't, and he always appreciates us when we do well but the biggest thing is the support he offers when things aren't going right. Not just him, the entire team management backs us during tough times and keeps reminding us that we still have a chance to bounce back," he added.

Delhi Capitals had started the tournament on a promising note, securing four consecutive wins and building early momentum. However, their form has taken a nosedive, with just two victories in the last eight matches. The defeat to Gujarat, who chased down a daunting 200-run target without losing a wicket, has further dented Delhi's playoff hopes.

Currently placed fifth on the points table with six wins, five losses, and one no result, Delhi still have two games left in the league stage. While qualification remains mathematically possible, they will need to not only win both matches but also hope for favourable results in other fixtures.

Despite the recent slump, Porel's words reflect a dressing room that remains united and motivated.

"My experience with the team management has been good," he said.

With their playoff hopes hanging by a thread, Delhi Capitals will look to regroup quickly and channel that support into performances on the field.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor