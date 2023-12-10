Abrar Ahmed ruled out of Pakistan’s first Test against Australia; Sajid Khan called in as backup

Perth, Dec 10 Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the side’s upcoming first Test match against Australia starting in Perth on December 14. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) added that off-spinner Sajid Khan has been called up as a backup, at the request of the team management.

Abrar left the field of play due to severe pain in his right leg around his knee during the first-class game against the Prime Minister’s XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. He bowled 27 overs, giving away 80 runs and took out Marcus Harris.

An assessment by the medical team and a provisional diagnosis was made -- justifying an MRI scan, which was done on the same day. PCB added that Abrar will undergo an intervention in Perth on Monday, after which conservative rehabilitation under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, will continue his road to recovery.

He has not been ruled out of the Test series yet but keeping the player’s well-being in mind for this and future tours, further assessment before the second test will ascertain his availability on this tour. PCB added that Sajid will travel to Perth once his travel arrangement is finalised.

Abrar, 25, has played six Tests since making his debut against England in December last year, taking 38 scalps and was shaping up to be an important figure in Pakistan’s Tests in Australia. As of now, Pakistan's current Test squad has a specialist spinner in left-arm spinner Noman Ali, who has taken 47 wickets in 15 matches so far.

--IANS

