"Absolutely no": Head coach Gambhir's clear-cut take on India playing against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

New Delhi [India], May 6 : India head coach Gautam Gambhir gave his personal opinion and believes there should be no cricket engagements between India and Pakistan at any level, in the aftermath of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir took place on April 22 at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepalese citizen, and leaving several injured.

Following the Pahalgam attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism. The government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

Gambhir feels till cross-border terrorism ends, India should put a halt to cricketing engagements with the arch-rivals Pakistan, including the Asia Cup and ICC tournaments.

"My personal answer to this is absolutely no. It is the government's decision. There is nothing more important than the lives of our soldiers. It is my personal opinion, till all this (cross-border terrorism) doesn't stops, there should be nothing between India and Pakistan," Gambhir said at ABP News Summit.

Due to strained political relations between the two nations, India has not toured Pakistan since 2008, when they participated in the Asia Cup. The two arch-rivals last played a bilateral series in 2012-13 in India, which consisted of white-ball matches. After that, India and Pakistan have primarily faced each other in ICC tournaments and the Asia Cup.

In February, Pakistan hosted the Champions Trophy, but India refused to cross the border due to the geopolitical situation between the two countries. As a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) finally resolved the issue of hosting rights for the Champions Trophy 2025 by deciding that the event will be played in Pakistan, along with another neutral venue.

Additionally, it was confirmed that the hybrid model will be adopted for all ICC events in the 2024-27 cycle, which will be held in India or Pakistan.

Gambhir also clarified his relationship with India captain Rohit Sharma. Rumours of a rift between the duo after the conclusion of India's tour of Australia surfaced, and various reports surfaced suggesting a decision within the squad.

However, Gambhir slammed such reports and clarified people who claim to be "experts" have spread such rumours for TRP and said, "This is just social media, and some people who claim to be experts have done it for TRP. We won the Champions Trophy two months ago. A coach and captain won the Champions Trophy two months ago. I respect the human being."

"I respect the person he is and what he has done for Indian cricket. I have a lot of time for someone like Rohit Sharma. Going forward, it will stay like this. People who have raised this question should do their homework," he added.

