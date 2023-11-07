Abu Dhabi T10 2023: New York Strikers to face Deccan Gladiators in opener

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 7 : Abu Dhabi T10 is set to return for an exciting 7th edition on November 28, 2023, and this time, cricket lovers will be in for a treat as the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators will open the season against the runners-up from the last season, New York Strikers in the first match of the competition.

Gladiators had won the prestigious title last season after a thrilling finale, and have garnered a strong squad once again this season, in hopes of retaining their title. Meanwhile, the Strikers, who made their debut in the last edition, will look to get off to a strong start as well to build on the momentum.

Apart from Deccan Gladiators and New York Strikers, Northern Warriors, Morrisville Samp Army, Delhi Bulls, Team Abu Dhabi, and Chennai Braves will compete in the 12-day tournament as they look to get their hands on the prestigious Abu Dhabi T10 trophy.

Four teams will play four home games, while the other four games will have three home games. All the teams will get three days off during the league. The top four teams from the round-robin stage will qualify for the playoffs.

On 8th December 2023, the top two teams will play the first Qualifier 1, while the teams finishing in the 3rd and 4th position, will play in the Eliminator match. The winner of both the games will compete in the Qualifier 2 on the same day. The thrilling Final will be played on Saturday, 9th December 2023.

Commenting on the 2023 season of Abu Dhabi T10, Shaji Ul Mulk, Chairman of T10 Sports Management said "I am sure the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 season is going to be massive, as all the eight teams have bolstered strong squads, and it can be anyone's game at this point. With some of the best players from all around the world set to showcase their skills, it promises to be an action-packed thriller with plenty of entertainment and surprises, for all fans of the game. I wish the teams well for the season and look forward to some fantastic cricket."

