Abu Dhabi T10: Defending Champions New York Strikers retain Pollard, Amir, Narine for upcoming season

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 16 : The defending champions of the Abu Dhabi T10, the New York Strikers, are gearing up for their return in the tournament's eighth edition. With heightened anticipation and a clear goal of reclaiming the trophy, the Strikers are ready to dominate the cricketing grounds as the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 tournament approaches in the coming days.

Returning to playing for team this season include cricketing stalwarts of Kieron Pollard, Muhammad Wassem, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sunil Naraine, Mohammad Amir, Akeal Hosein. The retained squad members will also be joined by promising talents of Donovan Ferreira and Matheesha Pathirana, a release said.

Sagar Khanna, owner of the New York Strikers, expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming season: "We're thrilled to have a strong squad in place and are confident in our team's ability to defend the title. Our players are passionate and dedicated, and we believe they will put on a great show for our fans. The commitment of each player and the coaching staff to our vision is commendable, and we are ready to face any challenge that comes our way."

The New York Strikers have consistently demonstrated their prowess in previous editions of the Zim Afro T10, Max 60 Cayman, Legends Cricket Trophy, and more, establishing themselves as a dominant force. Their successful track record as the reigning champions of the previous iteration of Abu Dhabi T10 underscores their capabilities and ambition.

Head coach Carl Crowe emphasized the thorough preparation that the team has undertaken sharing, "We are focused on executing our strategies and playing our best cricket. Our training sessions have been intense, and the players are motivated to achieve greatness this season."

New York Strikers CEO Shazmeen Kara also highlighted the positive team spirit sharing, "The atmosphere within the team is fantastic. Everyone is united in their commitment to our goals, and that camaraderie will translate onto the field. We are excited to engage with our fans, and their support will be crucial as we aim for another championship. The Abu Dhabi T10 is a unique platform, and we intend to make the most of it."

As the New York Strikers prepare to embark on this thrilling journey, they carry with them the hopes and dreams of their passionate fanbase. The commitment to excellence, coupled with their deep-rooted camaraderie and strategic preparations, sets the stage for an exhilarating season ahead. With a blend of experienced players and emerging talents, the Strikers are poised to make a significant impact in the Abu Dhabi T10 2024, striving not just to defend their title, but to etch their name further into the annals of T10 history.

