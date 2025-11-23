Abu Dhabi T10 in numbers: Statistical journey through cricket's fastest format

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 : From Mohammad Shahzad's blistering 12-ball fifty in 2018 to Nicholas Pooran's commanding list of match-winning performances, the Abu Dhabi T10 continues to redefine the limits of cricket's fastest format.

This season has already delivered standout moments, including Zaman Khan's hat-trick for the Ajman Titans as new feats and fresh stars emerge. Here's a look at some standout performers and defining numbers from across the years, as the action continues to unfold in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi T10 has evolved into cricket's ultimate melting pot, featuring 145 elite players from 15 nations. The UAE leads the representation with 29 players, followed by England (28) and the West Indies (18), while Pakistan (15), Afghanistan (12), Sri Lanka (12), Australia (8), India (5), USA (5), South Africa (5), Bangladesh (3), New Zealand (2), Namibia (1), Scotland (1) and Hungary (1) round out a truly global roster competing in the fastest format of the game.

-Fastest Half-Centuries in Cricket's Fastest Format

The 12-ball fifty stands as the tournament's ultimate batting achievement, accomplished by:

*Mohammad Shahzad (2018)

*Chris Gayle (2021)

*Mohammad Wasim Jr (2021)

-The Tournament's Leading Run-Getters

*Tom Kohler-Cadmore - 1,653 runs (56 innings)

*Nicholas Pooran - 1,480 runs (56 innings)

*Rovman Powell - 1,254 runs (52 innings)

-Six-Hitting Supremacy: The Power-Hitters

*Nicholas Pooran - 131 sixes (56 innings)

*Tom Kohler-Cadmore - 110 sixes (56 innings)

*Rovman Powell - 109 sixes (52 innings)

-The Tournament's Leading Wicket-Takers

*Dwayne Bravo - 39 wickets (50 innings)

*Naveen-ul-Haq - 35 wickets (35 innings)

*Qais Ahmad - 34 wickets (36 innings)

-Hat-Tricks: The Rarest Achievement

Ajman Titans' Zaman Khan is the latest addition to the list, achieving the feat against the Northern Warriors on Friday night. He joins: Shahid Afridi (2017), Aamer Yamin (2018), Pravin Tambe (2018), Wayne Parnell (2021), Oshane Thomas (2021-22), Adil Rashid (2021-22), Angelo Mathews (2023), Akeal Hosein (2023)

-Most Expensive Overs

*Monir Hossain - 35 runs

*Joshua Little - 35 runs

*Gulbadin Naib - 34 runs

-Championship Glory: The Most Successful Teams

*Deccan Gladiators - 3 titles

*Northern Warriors - 2 titles

*New York Strikers, Maratha Arabians, Kerala Kings - 1 title each

-Highest Team Totals

* Northern Warriors - 183/2 (vs Punjabi Legends)

* Northern Warriors - 162/4 (vs Bangla Tigers Mississauga)

* Deccan Gladiators - 159/0 (vs UAE Bulls)

-Most Player of the Match Awards

*Nicholas Pooran - 11

*Andre Fletcher - 8*

*Rahmanullah Gurbaz / Tom Kohler-Cadmore / Phil Salt - 5 each

With the 2025 Abu Dhabi T10 well underway, new performances and milestones continue to take shape. As teams push for momentum and players make their mark, the contest for supremacy in the fastest format is sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor