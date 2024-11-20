Abu Dhabi T10 kicks off in style with captains from 10 franchises expressing excitement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 20 : The latest edition of Abu Dhabi T10 is set to begin on November 21, the representatives featuring top cricketing stars from all 10 participating teams gathered at Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The leaders shed light on the plans for the season and explained how the addition of two teams would elevate the level of competition and add more thrill to the tournament. The 2024 Abu Dhabi T10 will be the biggest season in history with 10 participating teams.

Mohammad Nabi, skipper of newly-formed Ajman Bolts, said in the pre-tournament press conference, "It feels great to be a part of the league which is a champion in introducing and popularizing the T10 cricket across the globe. Though it's our debut season, we are pretty confident and are training well to make the season memorable for the team."

UP Nawabs' skipper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, echoed similar statements and said, "The team is in good shape. It's the team's first season and we are thrilled to make it an exciting and successful journey. The Nawabs are here to stay."

The season 7 champions New York Strikers will also be beginning their title defense journey on November 22 against Morrisville Samp Army.

Vice-captain Mohammad Amir addressed the media and said, "We had a pretty successful campaign last year and will attempt to replicate it this season as well and win our second consecutive title. All players are pumped up to be back in action on the field and have a great two weeks of cricket."

Rohan Mustafa also expressed his delight in joining Samp Army as the skipper this year and shared his vision for the season.

"It feels great to be a part of this wonderful team and tournament. The goal is clear- to lead the team to the championship title. However, at the same time, it is important to ensure that the players enjoy the process and the sport and give our viewers performances worth enjoying," he said.

Team Abu Dhabi, which is also going to mark the beginning of the season with their clash against Ajman Bolts, will also be looking forward to winning their debut title this year. The new captain Phil Salt confirmed the team's agenda and how well-prepared they are for the new challenge.

"The aim, obviously, will be to lift the trophy on December 2. It's my first season with the team in the role of skipper and I will try to lead the team in the best way possible, that yields us positive results. All players are bonding well and also giving their all in the training sessions, reflecting the commitment towards our collective goal and the enthusiasm to make it happen," Salt said.

Two-time Abu Dhabi T10 Champions, Deccan Gladiators and Northern Warriors are also pumped up to create history by lifting the third title and becoming the most successful team in the history of the league.

Gladiators' star David Wiese gave a brief insight into the team's agenda for this season and noted, "We are one of the most successful teams in the league and wish to become the squad with the greatest number of titles by winning the trophy this year. We fell short slightly last year but this season, the aim will be to not let the history repeat and emerge successful in the title quest."

Warriors have a similar goal and the opening batter Colin Munro is aligned to make it successful and said, "Although we have two titles to our name, it's been quite some time since we lifted our last trophy. This season, we are aiming to change this and add a third trophy to our cabinet, becoming the most successful team in the league. All players are quite zealous to kick off the action and we are looking forward to adding yet another exciting chapter to our book."

Bangla Tigers, Chennai Braves and Delhi Bulls are all aiming to lift their debut cup, especially after the leadership of the three teams has now been given in the hands of new skippers.

Shakib Al Hasan, skipper of Bangla Tigers, stated, "It feels great to be back with the team and experience the exhilarating atmosphere of this tournament. All players are aligned with the team's objective and game plan and cannot wait to step out on the field and show their exemplary skills."

Thisara Perera, who took over the Chennai Braves' captaincy this year, is also quite determined to make the season memorable.

"The franchise joined the league in 2021 and is yet to open its title account. That's the goal for every player who is a part of our squad. Players are doing well in the practice sessions and with the help of our excellent coaching staff, we should be able to finally mark a victory this season," he remarked.

James Vince, who will be a part of the Delhi Bulls this year said, "The adrenaline has started to kick in as we are just a day away from the beginning of this season. But the team is well-prepared and trained and is quite excited to begin the campaign, which we hope ends up with the trophy in our hands."

The eighth season of Abu Dhabi T10 will commence on November 21 with the debut match between Team Abu Dhabi and Ajman Bolts. Being played in a round-robin format, the playoffs will begin on December 1 with the Qualifier and two Eliminator games happening on the same day. The tournament will conclude with the final on December 2.

