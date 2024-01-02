ACB extend Jonathan Trott's contract as national team's head coach for 2024

Kabul [Afghanistan ], December 2 : Following his successful 18-month tenure, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's contract has been extended for the year 2024.

"Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms the extension of the contract with Jonathan Trott, the National Team's Head Coach, for the year 2024. The decision comes in after his successful 18-month tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team's progress and development," the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in an official statement.

The ACB appointed the South-African born former English cricketer, as the national team's head coach in July 2022.

Afghanistan's outstanding progress on the pitch in the previous year culminated in their victory over Pakistan, England, Sri Lanka, and the Netherlands in the ODI World Cup. Additionally, they had a chance to defeat Australia, the ultimate champions, until Glenn Maxwell produced one of the greatest innings in history.

Under his leadership, the team achieved remarkable success and secured several victories, including the team's impressive performance at the ACC T20 Men's Asia Cup 2022, its maiden international win and a T20I series victory against Pakistan, a maiden ODI series win over Bangladesh and a successful campaign at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

former England batter Trott has played 52 test matches for England from 2009-2015, scoring 3835 runs at 44.08 with 9 centuries and 19 half-centuries to his name with the best of 226 in an inning. He has also represented England in 68 One Day Internationals (ODIs) during the period, having scored 2838 runs at 51.25 with 4 hundreds and 22 half-centuries to his name in the format.

As per ACB, Trott expressed his pleasure on the extension of his contract and stated that he is looking forward to spending more time with the squad and building on performances of the recently held ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

"AfghanAtalan are currently in the United Arab Emirates for a three-match T20I series against the host team. Following this, they are scheduled for an upcoming tour to India, where they will play the hosts in a three-match T20I series from January 11 to 17. Moreover, the team has a packed year ahead with various bilateral tours lined up, including their participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 scheduled for June in the Caribbean and USA," ACB said in an official statement.

