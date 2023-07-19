ACC Emerging Cup: Sudarshan continues his purple patch as India crush Pakistan by eight wickets

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 : An unbeaten century by Sai Sudarshan and a five-wicket haul by Rajvardhan Hangargekar guided Team India to a eight-wicket win over Pakistan in their ACC Emerging Cup match by eight wickets at Colombo on Wednesday.

With this win, India are at the top of Group B with three wins in three matches and a total of six points. Pakistan are at second position with two wins and loss in three matches, a total of four points.

Chasing 206 in 50 overs, Sudarshan and Abhishek Sharma gave India the start they wanted. In the second over, Abhishek smashed Shahnawaz Dahani for three fours.

In the first 10 overs, they brought up their fifty-run partnership. At the end of 10 overs, India was at 52/0, with Abhishek (19*) and Sudarshan (33*) unbeaten at the crease.

Mubasir Khan gave Pakistan the breakthrough, dismissing Abhishek for 20 in 28 balls. India was 58/1 in 11.1 overs.

Nikin Jose was next up on the crease for India. Jose started to build a partnership with Sudarshan. Sudarshan brought up his half-century in 53 balls with a six. With that, India reached the 100-run mark as well in 18.4 overs.

At the end of 20 overs, India were at 109/1, with Sudarshan (54*) and Jose (31*) unbeaten. The duo had brought up their fifty-run stand as well.

Sudarshan and Jose brought India close to victory with every passing ball. India reached the 150-run mark in 28.3 overs. Jose had also scored his fifty in 58 balls.

Mehran Mumtaz ended the 99-run for the second wicket between the two, dismissing Jose with assistance from skipper Mohammed Haris behind the wickets. Jose was out for 53 off 64 balls which consisted seven fours. India were 157/2 in 30.2 overs.

Skipper Yash Dhull was next up on the crease.

India reached the 200-run mark in 36.3 overs. Sudarshan continued his red-hot form that he had in the IPL and in Tamil Nadu Premier League, smashing his century in 110 balls and also bringing up his team's win with a six within 36the over. Sudarshan scored 104*, with 10 fours and three sixes. Dhull was unbeaten at 21* in 19 balls.

Earlier, after electing to bat first, Pakistan were bundled out for 205 in 48 overs.

Pakistan were reduced to 95/6 at one point, but a 53-run stand for the seventh wicket between Qasim Akram (48 in 63 balls) and Mubasir Khan (28 in 38 balls) helped Pakistan reach the 150-run mark. Sahibzada Farhan (35 in 36 balls) and Haseebullah Khan (27in 55 balls) delivered some vital contributions at the top as well.

Hangargekar took a five-wicket haul, taking 5/42 in eight overs. Manav Suthar (3/36) also took three wickets. Nishant Sandhu, Riyan Parag got one each.

Sudarshan took home the 'Player of the Match award.

