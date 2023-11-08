‘Acha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure': Mohammad Shami's estranged wife sparks new controversy

Hasin Jahan, the former wife of Mohammed Shami, appeared on a news channel, where she was asked about her views on her husband’s performance. Hasin wished India to do well but also stated that she does not want Shami to do well. She also went on record to comment that if Shami performs well and earns well, it will make her future secure.“Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kar raha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega. (Whatever it is, if he is performing well, he will stay in the Indian team and earn well, it will secure our future).”“I will give my best wishes to India but not him,” Jahan said during an interview for News Nation. Here is the video.

In 2018, Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan made allegations of adultery, domestic violence, rape and match-fixing against the Bengal speedster.Shami, after missing the first four games of India's campaign, has emerged as the team's most successful bowler with 16 wickets from 4 ODIs at an average of 7.00.Shami has already bagged a two five-wicket hauls and a four-for in India's last four games against New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka and South Africa.The 33-year-old is fourth highest wicket taker in this World Cup despite not playing the first four games for Rohit Sharma's side.Shami and Jahan went through a bitter divorce after she accused the pacer of adultery, marital rape, match-fixingn and domestic violence.Jahan had also threatened to release all the proofs of her allegations to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). She even took custody of their only child.Shami on his part, denied all the charges and said that his wife had become 'evil' and went on say that 'I can die for my country but never betray" while speaking on match-fixing allegations.Jahan moved the Supreme Court earlier this year after the Calcutta HC dismissed her plea seeking to lift stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. A sessions court in West Bengal had stayed the arrest warrant against Shami.



