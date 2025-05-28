Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav shared a heartfelt message for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Jitesh Sharma following his match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2025. After the match, Suryakumar Yadav took to Instagram to praise Jitesh’s effort. He wrote, “Ache logo ke sath acha hi hota hai. Special knock, what timing. Bhauuu.”

Suryakumar Yadav's Instagram Story

LSG scored 227 runs for 3 wickets in 20 overs. Rishabh Pant scored 118 not out with 11 fours and eight sixes. Mitchell Marsh added 67 runs. RCB started well with Virat Kohli scoring 54 runs. Then Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal added 107 runs together. Jitesh scored 85 not out and Mayank 41 not out. RCB won the match by six wickets with eight balls left.

With this win, RCB finished second in the league with 19 points from 14 matches. They will play Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 on Thursday in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will face Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator on Friday, also in Mullanpur.