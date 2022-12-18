Action is same, try to be aggressive in rhythm: Kuldeep Yadav on 8-wicket haul

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav revealed that he has not changed his bowling action and has just worked on his bowling rhythm while trying to be more aggressive

Kuldeep made a comeback to the Indian test side and picked up eight wickets in the match while also contributing with the bat in the first inning.

The spinner received the player of the match award in the first test against Bangladesh.

"I just worked on my rhythm, tried to be more aggressive and it's helped me a lot. The action is the same, just trying to be aggressive in the rhythm (about working on his bowling)," said Kuldeep after recieving the award.

The batter expressed happiness after his match-winning performance against Bangladesh which helped India take a 1-0 lead in the series. India also moved to the second spot in the ICC World Test Championship Table after South Africa's loss to Australia.

"To be very honest I am happy with the performance, both with bat and ball. First innings the pitch was quicker than in the second innings. There was some pace in the first innings, but the second innings was very challenging," Kuldeep said.

Sharing his game plan for the match in the second inning he said that he tried to bowl a bit quicker given the slow nature of the pitch.

"It was slower so I was trying to work on my rhythm and bowl quicker. Probably more revs on the ball makes it challenging for the batters and it is difficult to step down and drive as well (why wrist spinners have that extra edge)," he said.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav wrapped up Bangladesh's tail to give India an emphatic 188-run win in the first test of the two-match series here at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

India moved to the third spot in the ICC World Test Championship table with this win as Bangladesh succumbed to the brilliant blowing of India's spinners losing their four wickets within an hour of the first session of the fifth day.

The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav accounted for seven wickets to dismantle the hosts. Axar scalped four wickets while Kuldeep bagged three to take his tally to eight for the match.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor