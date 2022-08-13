Adam Lyth suspended from bowling in ECB competitions

English cricketer Adam Lyth has been suspended from bowling in England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) competitions following a failed assessment over his bowling action. The independent assessment was conducted at Loughborough University to determine the legality of his bowling action. The ECB stated that the suspension follows the process set out in the ECB’s Regulations for the Review of Bowlers Reported with a Suspected Illegal Bowling Action.

The 34-year-old left-handed batter has scored over 20,000 runs in domestic cricket and bowls right-arm off-spin as well. Lyth plays for Yorkshire in domestic competitions and is representing the Northern Superchargers in the ongoing The Hundred 2022t. He bowled only one over and conceded 15 runs in the semi-final clash against Lancashire in the Vitality Blast 2022 on July 16. The on-field umpires David Millns and Neil Mallender reported the player’s bowling action after the match. The assessment found that Lyth’s bowling arm exceeded the 15-degree threshold mark. He is banned from bowling in ECB competitions, including the ongoing The Hundred, until he passes the independent re-assessment for his bowing action

