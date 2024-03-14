Adam Voges roped in by LSG as consultant for IPL 2024

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 14 : Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday announced the signing of former Australia batter Adam Voges as their consultant for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

Voges will work closely with head coach Justin Langer and is the second high-profile addition to the LSG coaching staff this month after Lance Klusener joined on as assistant coach, as per an LSG press release.

"Voges is a brilliant addition to the Lucknow Super Giants support staff. He and I have a long association together through Western Australia cricket and Perth Scorchers. He himself is a very successful head coach," Langer said, welcoming Voges' appointment.

"When I was the coach there, he was the captain. He took over from me and has done a phenomenal job in West Australian cricket. So, to have him involved with LSG is a great bonus for all of us. He is an outstanding person and an excellent coach. He will bring in so much. We are very thrilled to have him involved," the LSG head coach added.

During his playing days, Adam Voges has represented the Australian cricket team in all three formats of cricket. Handed the baggy green at the age of 35 in a Test match against the West Indies, he went on to smash a century in the match, becoming the oldest player to score a century on Test debut.

Voges played 20 Tests, 31 ODIs and seven T20Is for Australia before retiring from international career, scoring 2,494 runs at an average of 54.21, with six centuries and nine fifties. His Test average of 61.87 is the third-highest batting average in the history of Test cricket.

The attacking right-handed batsman also boasts of an impressive record in various T20 leagues across the world. He has also played in the IPL, turning out for Rajasthan Royals in 2010.

At just 44, Voges is regarded as one of the most promising up-and-coming coaches in the world and has led Western Australia to eight domestic titles since taking over the reins from Langer in 2018.

As head coach, he has also led Western Australia to multiple Marsh One-Day Cup and Sheffield Shield titles and guided Perth Scorchers to two BBL titles.

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will start on March 22, with defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) set to clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a South Indian derby at their home arenaMA Chidambaram Stadium.

Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants will be starting their campaign at Jaipur on March 24.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor