Adam Zampa sets eye on return to Australia Test set-up after 2012

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Australia spinner Adam Zampa is still hopeful about making a return to Test cricket despite playing his last red-ball game in November 2012.

Zampa's career has seen him majorly feature in white-ball cricket, and has been a crucial figure for the Baggy Greens. He was a key figure for the Australian team in their record-extending sixth ODI World Cup triumph.

However, in the red-ball cricket, Zampa has made just two appearances in first-class cricket since 2019. His two appearances in the first-class cricket came for New South Wales.

Despite his limited number of appearances in the longest format of cricket, Zampa realistically believes has has chance to feature for Australia in the Test.

"I think, realistically, [I'm] still a chance to play Test cricket. If I was playing a lot of Shield cricket right now with the way I'm bowling, the bowler I am, think I'd be fine, I'd be doing really well. The few games I have played in the last couple of years are suggestive of that," he told the Final Word podcast, as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

With seasoned spinner Nathan Lyon occupying one spot in Australia's Test line-up, another place for spinner remains unlikely in their home games.

The 32-year-old has a bowling average of 46.98, which doesn't indicate his prowess in the format. But he could get an opportunity to make a comeback in the playing XI when Australia tour Sri Lanka for two Tests in early 2025.

Apart from Zampa, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is also in the fray of featuring in Australia's red-ball setup.

"Even if I do get picked in the upcoming subcontinent tours, people will say well, his record is averaging 46 with the ball, it's not good enough people will say that I'm sure, but if I do get picked, I'll know that the way I feel like I'm bowling, it'll be fine," he said.

Zampa is currently playing in the UK for Oval Invincibles in The Hundred. He is also the joint-leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps. However, Zampa indicated that he is looking to play more for Australia over franchise cricket.

"I was lucky to...be part of a winning World Cup team. Looking forward, the franchise thing isn't for me. I want to keep playing for Australia as long as I can, the feeling of success in that team is something I want more of. I'm lucky enough to have signed a two-year with Australia, and it's on the basis of wanting to play every game for Australia. It meant I had to make some decisions around franchise cricket," Zampa added.

