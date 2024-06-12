Adam Zapma achieves elusive feat, becomes first Australian to take 100 wickets in T20Is

North Sound [Antigua], June 12 : Spinner Adam Zampa on Wednesday became the first Australian to take 100 wickets in T20Is.

Zampa achieved the elusive landmark during Australia's clash against Namibia in the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Against Namibia, the 32-year-old bagged four wickets in the first inning of the match as he removed Zane Green, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, and Bernard Scholtz from the crease.

In the shortest cricket format, Zampa has 100 wickets at an economy rate of 7.20 after playing 83 matches and 82 innings.

Australia pacer Mitchel Starc stands in second place on the chart with 76 wickets at an economy rate of 7.72 after playing 62 matches T20 matches.

Recapping the first inning of the match, after winning the toss Australia sent Namibia to bat first in the match.

Michael van Lingen (10 runs from 10 balls, 2 fours) and Nikolaas Davin (2 runs from 7 balls) failed to give Namibia a fruitful start as they could only make a 14-run opening partnership.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus (36 runs from 43 balls, 4 fours and 1 six) was the only standout batter among his teammates and powered his side to 72/10 in the first inning. The batting allrounder was the highest run-getter among his teammates as no other batters could display a solid performance.

Zampa led the Aussie bowling attack as he picked up four wickets and gave 12 runs in his four-over spell at an economy rate of 3.00. Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells. Pat Cummins and Pat Cummins also took one wicket each in the first inning.

