Additional T20 WC 2026 tickets go live on sale

New Delhi [India], January 14 : The tickets for more ICC Men's T20 World Cup went live on Wednesday, with fans now getting access to some more tickets for the tournament starting from February 7 onwards.

The tournament, kickstarting from February 7, had generated a buzz since it first went live in December. This included more than two million tickets up for grabs across games at eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, as per the ICC.

The action has been allotted to eight stadiums across India, including Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kandy, and Colombo.

With affordability and top-class fan experience in mind, the ICC have introduced tickets at a record-breaking low prices - starting at just Rs 100 in India (approximately $1.11) and LKR 1000 in Sri Lanka (approximately $3.26).

This marks the 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, marking the return of the tournament to India for the first time since 2016, which was won by the West Indies.

The co-hosts will be defending their crown on home soil following a historic win in the previous edition back in 2024. Meanwhile, it will be the second instance of Sri Lanka hosting the tournament after 2012.

The opening day of the T20 World Cup will witness three exciting clashes, with Pakistan locking horns with the Netherlands in Colombo, the two-time champions, West Indies, starting off against Bangladesh in Kolkata and India playing the USA in Mumbai.

India is a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor