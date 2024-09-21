Adil Rashid becomes first England spinner to take 200 ODI wickets

Leeds [UK], September 21 : Spinner Adil Rashid made history on Saturday, becoming the first-ever England spinner to reach milestone of 200 ODI wickets.

Rashid accomplished this feat during the second ODI against Australia at Leeds.

In his 10 overs, he took 2/42 at an economy rate of 4.20. He got the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa.

Now in 137 ODIs since his debut in the format back in 2009, Rashid has taken 201 wickets at an average of 32.22, with the best figures of 5/27. He has taken eight four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls in his ODI career.

Rashid is England's third-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with pacers James Anderson (269 wickets in 194 matches with best figures of 5/23) and Darren Gough (234 wickets in 158 matches with best figures of 5/44) being the top two wicket-takers.

Coming to the match, England won the toss and opted to bowl first. There was a fine 46-run opening stand between Matthew Short (29 in 36 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Travis Head (29 in 27 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes). Following this, Australia lost two wickets rather quickly before a 56-run partnership between skipper Mitchell Marsh (60 in 59 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (19) helped bring some stability.

England dominated the proceedings after this partnership, but wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey fought from one end, with a knock of 74 in 67 balls, with eight fours and three sixes. Australia was skittled out for 270 in 44.4 overs.

Brydon Carse (3/75) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Rashid, Jacob Bethell and Matthew Potts also took two wickets each.

Australia is 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor