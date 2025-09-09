AFG vs HK, Asia Cup 2025: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast and Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report for Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Match

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match: Afghanistan will take on Hong Kong in the first match of the ACC Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The game is set to start at 8 p.m. IST, while the toss will be held at 7:30 p.m. IST. Rashid Khan will lead Afghanistan, who are aiming for a strong start after a narrow defeat to Pakistan in the recent tri-series final. Yasim Murtaza’s Hong Kong side will look to deliver an upset against more experienced opponents.

The two teams have met three times before. Afghanistan won twice and Hong Kong once.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Weather forecast

The Abu Dhabi weather will be hot and humid during the evening. The temperature is expected to reach 36°C with humidity around 50 percent. The skies will be partly cloudy, but no rain is expected. Dew is not likely to play a role in the early matches.

Afghanistan Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025 Pitch report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium surface usually gives bowlers some help. The long straight boundaries and a slow outfield make batting difficult. Yet big scores are possible, as the average first-innings total this year has been 173.

Squads

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (w), Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Martin Coetzee, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ali Hassan, Ateeq Iqbal, Kalhan Challu, Ayush Shukla, Kinchit Shah, Mohammad Waheed, Shahid Wasif, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Noor Ahmad, A.M. Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mohammad Ishaq, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Gulbadin Naib.