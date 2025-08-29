AFG vs PAK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan Tri-Series 2025 Match in India

Afghanistan National Cricket Team vs Pakistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat in the opening match of the United Arab Emirates T20I Tri-Series 2025 against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday, August 29, 2025. The tri-series also features host United Arab Emirates and gives all three teams a chance to prepare for the Asia Cup next month. Afghanistan will aim to start on a positive note by winning the opening game. Pakistan will look to maintain momentum after a recent T20I series win against West Indies. The two sides last met in 2023 in the UAE, where Afghanistan won a three-match series 2-1.

Match details

Fixture: Afghanistan vs Pakistan, Tri-Series 2025

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE

Time: 8:30 p.m. IST (toss at 8 p.m. IST)

Telecast in India: Not available

Live streaming in India: FanCode app and website

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (w), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Weather Report

The forecast predicts no rain during the match. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 41°C and the minimum will be 30°C.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium surface is expected to be slightly dry due to the hot weather. The pitch may offer some assistance to spinners. Batters might find it challenging to get the ball to come on easily, while bowlers can exploit the grip and pace variations. Slow deliveries and cutters are expected to be effective as the match progresses. A total of 170-180 runs could prove competitive.