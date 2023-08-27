Afghanistan announce 18-member squad for Asia Cup, Noor Ahmad returns 

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 27 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Sunday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30.

The fast bowling duo of Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand, who were part of Afghanistan’s recent ODI tour to Bangladesh, have retained their spots in the lineup.

Left-arm spinner Zia Ur Rahman Akbar, who recently made his ODI debut against Bangladesh and the uncapped Leggie Izharulhaq Naveed have been left out of the squad for the Pakistan series.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad returned to the side after being left out in the last ODI series whereas the left-handed middle-order batter Shahidullah Kamal and the left-arm fast bowler Farid Ahmad Malik, are part of the travelling reserves for the tour.

ACB Chief Selector Asadullah Khan said in the press release, “Our whole concentration is to prepare the team for the upcoming two big events of Asia Cup and the World Cup 2023. This three-match ODI series against Pakistan provides us with a wonderful opportunity to prepare the team for the forthcoming two events."

“The preparations for the Pakistan series are progressing well; the players have recently performed well in the Kabul Camp, which has been supervised by ACB's HPC staff. The team will also undergo a week-long conditioning camp prior to the Pakistan Series.” He added.

Afghanistan Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Wafadar Momand.

Reserves include Farid Ahmad Malik and Shahidullah Kamal.

