Afghanistan Cricket Board extends head coach Jonathan Trott's tenure till 2025 end

New Delhi [India], December 10 : The Afghanistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the tenure of former England international player Jonathan Trott as head coach has been extended till the end of 2025.

The ACB stated that Trott's tenure was extended on the back of his successful two-and-a-half-year run with the team during which Afghanistan achieved big milestones.

"The decision comes in after his successful 2.5-year tenure, during which he made significant contributions to the team's progress and development," the ACB said in a statement.

Afghanistan have achieved remarkable success in the ICC events under Trott. In the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, Afghanistan ended the tournament in sixth place, with famous wins over England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the Netherlands.

They continued to ride high on the momentum and went even better in the T20 World Cup 2024. Afghanistan defeated the T20 giants Australia, Bangladesh, and New Zealand, and reached their first-ever semi-finals.

As of now, Afghanistan are on a multi-format tour of Zimbabwe. Trott will coach the side for the ODIs but will remain unavailable in the T20I and Test legs due to personal commitments.

In his absence, Hamid Hassan will oversee the side. Nawroz Mangal will be the assistant coach during the series, ACB confirmed in its statement.

"Jonathan Trott will accompany the squad only in ODIs, whereas he will remain unavailable for the T20Is and Test matches due to his personal commitments. Hamid Hassan will step up and take on the role of Head Coach in Trott's absence," the statement added.

T20I Squad: Rashid Khan (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq, Sediqullah Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Darwish Rasooli, Zubaid Akbari, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen Ul Haq.

ODI Squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, AM Ghazanfar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Bilal Sami, Naveed Zadran, Farid Ahmad Malik.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor